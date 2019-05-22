Donald Trump Really Wants You to Know His Birthday Is Coming Up

President Donald Trump has spent millions of dollars on Facebook ads as his 2020 re-election campaign is underway. Trump started off the year outspending every Democratic contender.

Now he’s spending some time (and money) reminding everyone of his upcoming birthday.

Over a period of five weeks, Trump spent nearly half a million dollars advertising his June birthday to his Facebook supporters, according to The New York Times. The president turns 73 years old next month, though some of the Facebook ads incorrectly state that he is turning 72.

Various ads have encouraged people to sign a birthday card for the president, which will help his re-election campaign collect information about Trump’s current and potential supporters.

“Digital list-building efforts like birthday cards are a great way to re-engage supporters, to refresh your email list and to grow a more personal relationship with your existing donor base,” Michael Duncan, a Republican digital strategist told the Times.

Since the start of the year, Trump has spent close to $5 million on Facebook ads, according to Bully Pulpit. Between that and his Google ad spending, the president has spent nearly $8 million total on his digital advertising efforts.

It’s no secret that Facebook ads played an important role in helping elect Trump in 2016.

Brad Parscale, an American digital consultant and Trump’s campaign manager previously called Facebook’s ad policy “a gift.” The 2016 campaign made nearly 6 million ads between the Republican National Convention and the general election.

Much of Trump’s Facebook spending in the last several weeks has gone toward ads targeting older Americans, but especially women 55 and older. It’s notable that the president is targeting this demographic in particular as he aims to solidify his base.

In 2016, 53% of voters ages 50 and older voted for Trump, and voters in the age group played a significant role in battleground states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to AARP. Most white women (also 53%) voted for Trump in 2016, as well.

Trump may have outspent Democrats early on, but some 2020 contenders are catching up. Joe Biden spent $1.5 million in online advertising between April 20 and May 11.

For his part, the president spent nearly $970,000 in the same period, with a big chunk of money serving as a reminder to his own supporters that his birthday is right around the corner.

