Brainstorm Health: CRISPR V. Superbugs, Gottlieb to NEA, UniQure Gene Therapy

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb already has a new gig.

Gottlieb unexpectedly departed from his position as the country’s top drug regulator earlier this year, citing personal reasons and a wish to spend more time with his family. The surprise move came after a brief tenure that was, nonetheless, lauded by a surprising cross-section of drug, patient advocates, and lawmakers across the political spectrum.

But with the FDA job in the rear view, Gottlieb is getting back to his origins as a biotech investor. He’s now been named a special partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a VC firm with a major health care investment portfolio (and a previous Gottlieb employer).

“Throughout his prior 10-year tenure at NEA, Scott’s broad expertise was a tremendous asset for our health care practice and portfolio companies,” said David Mott, General Partner and Head of Healthcare Investing at NEA, in a statement. “We are proud of his contributions to advancing innovation and increasing the quality of patient care as head of the FDA, and we’re thrilled to have him rejoin NEA, this time as a full-time investing partner.”

When Gottlieb first took the reins at the FDA, he recused himself from decisions involving dozens of firms that he’d made personal investments in. It seems he’s back in the game.

