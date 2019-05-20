Fortune 500 Boards, Taiwan Same-Sex Marriage, Nike Pregnancy: Broadsheet May 20

• 50/50 on the 500. When last year’s Fortune 500 came out, Claire covered the 12 companies on the list that at the time still had zero women on their boards (a problem that hasn’t disappeared—see today’s Movers and Shakers).

This time around, we looked at the companies on the other end of the spectrum: those with a true 50/50 gender split on their boards—and the rare few where women actually outnumber men as directors.

Five companies—Ascena Retail Group, Best Buy, Navient, Williams-Sonoma, and Ulta Beauty—are at 50/50. Another five—Bed, Bath & Beyond, Casey’s General Stores, Viacom, CBS, and Omnicom Group—have more women than men in directorships.

Board watchers started monitoring this phenomenon after GM announced some changes to the ranks of its directors—retirements, not appointments—that would soon leave the company’s board with more women than men. Those changes haven’t taken effect yet, so we can’t yet count GM as part of the above group, but when they do it will be a first for the auto industry.

Keep in mind, the companies that have achieved 50/50 or better are 10 out of 500. And some of these companies have a #MeToo overhaul (CBS) or a battle with activist investors (Bed, Bath & Beyond) to thank for their gender-diverse slates of directors.

But despite the more than three-dozen companies that still have zero or one woman on their boards, there are another two-dozen above the 40% mark—ones to watch.

Fortune