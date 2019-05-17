Sheryl Sandberg, Google, Tina Tchen Habit: Broadsheet May 17

• From scared men to empowered employees. This morning, I hope you’ll take a moment to check out two stories just published on Fortune.com.

The first looks at a disturbing trend we’ve been tracking since the onset of the #MeToo era: an increasing tendency among men to say that they’re uncomfortable working with women. As a result, they’re shying away from mentoring us, inviting us to work lunches, meeting with us one-on-one—the list goes on.

In a new Fortune op-ed, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and co-author Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer of P&G, call this phenomenon what it is: disastrous. What’s more, it’s getting worse. The pair report that when LeanIn.Org and SurveyMonkey polled male managers a year ago, 46% said they were “uncomfortable participating in common job-related activities with women.” Now that number has jumped to 60%.

Sandberg and Pritchard urge “all of us—especially men—[to] commit to doing better.” Among other things, that means remembering that simply not harassing women is not enough to be a good boss or a good man. (How sad to even have to write such a sentence!) It means being conscious of who we hire, invest in, and promote. It also means getting over any #MeToo anxieties and doing the right thing, i.e. “going the extra mile to mentor and sponsor people—like women—who are often outnumbered and underestimated.”

Also new on the site today: Fortune’s Beth Kowitt’s deep-dive into what she terms Google’s civil war. As the Broadsheet has covered before, Google has been coping with numerous employee rebellions, from the global walkout protesting the company’s handling of sexual harassment, to the uproar over James Damore’s anti-diversity memo, to this month’s sit-ins staged by two women who say the company has retaliated against them for their efforts to organize their fellow workers. (Google denies the retaliation claims.) The story provides a fascinating window into a worker uprising unlike any Silicon Valley—or perhaps the world—has ever seen.

Despite the fact that Google remains overwhelmingly white and male, Beth’s reporting reveals that much of the internal activism at the company has been led by women and people of color. Why? According to many of the people she spoke with, it boils down to Silicon Valley’s devotion to the idea that it’s a true meritocracy. Women and POC have always known that to be false, Beth’s sources told her. Now, they say, other tech workers are starting to come to the same conclusion. Read the full story here.