The landmark Supreme Court decision striking down school segregation turns 65 day, and it’s long been heralded as a ground-breaking achievement, publicly lauded by people on all sides of the political spectrum. Especially during job interviews. But lately, judicial appointees are refusing to say whether they agreed with the decision as part of their normal confirmation hearings. “Even if you believe nominees have spent decades telling polite lies about the enduring importance of Brown, the fact that we are now dispensing with those polite lies is extraordinary,” says Perry Grossman and Dahlia Lithwick writing for Slate.It matters. “It’s frightening and destabilizing to watch ridiculous notions about pregnant migrants and transgender service members make their way into the legal discourse,” they say. “Basic ideas about equality and race are slipping out of the canon of universally accepted legal truths. That shouldn’t be met with silence.”