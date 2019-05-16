Term Sheet -- Thursday, May 16

The Fortune 500 — Fortune’s annual list of the largest U.S. corporations ranked by total revenue — is out today. And here’s a fun fact: Just 500 companies produced enough revenue last year to equal two-thirds of the entire economic output of the United States. These American businesses sold an astounding $13.7 trillion worth of goods and services, a record sum whether you measure it in nominal dollars or adjusted for inflation.

A few interesting facts from this year’s 500:

• Walmart earned the top spot on the Fortune 500 list for the seventh straight year.

• Apple (No. 3) was the 500’s most profitable company for the fifth straight year ($59.5 billion in profits). The company debuted on the list at No. 411 in 1983.

• Amazon.com joined the top five of the Fortune 500 for the first time, with a 31% jump in revenue. And its cloud-software empire helped it notch an annual profit of $10 billion for the first time.

• Elon Musk’s electric-car company, Tesla (No. 144), made one of the biggest leaps on this year’s Fortune 500 — moving up 116 spots.

A BLOCKBUSTER FORTUNE 500 DEAL: Occidental (No. 167 on this year’s Fortune 500) announced it would buy Anadarko (No. 237) for a total price tag of $57 billion including debt. It’s the largest U.S. oil and gas merger in more than 20 years (since Exxon bought Mobil) and would catapult the combined company into the Fortune 100 elite.

My colleague Jen Wieczner delves deep into how Occidental outmaneuvered Chevron to win the deal. From the story:

“On the last Friday in April, Warren Buffett got a call from Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, asking if he would back Occidental Petroleum’s underdog bid for rival oil driller Anadarko. Two days later, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub was making the pitch herself, having flown to Omaha to appeal directly to the world’s most famous investor. It took Buffett only an hour to say yes.

“That Sunday, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO promised $10 billion in financing to Occidental if Hollub could get the deal done. There was, of course, one complicating factor: Anadarko had already pledged to sell itself to oil giant Chevron and would owe the latter $1 billion if it broke their engagement. What followed was a remarkable coup d’état in America’s own oil-soaked Emirate—the famous Permian Basin that stretches 86,000 square miles from Texas to New Mexico—and it all happened in hyperspeed.”

Read the story here.

A FORTUNE 500 RECORD: For the first time in Fortune 500 history, 33 companies will be led by female CEOs, which is the highest total ever. The relative barrage of new female CEOs runs counter to last year’s narrative, when the departure of high-profile chief executives—Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Meg Whitman, Mondelez’s Irene Rosenfeld, Campbell Soup’s Denise Morrison—pushed the count down to 24.

So what could be behind the dramatic one-year reversal? In a word: boards. “We are seeing women and minorities on boards ticking up, and boards have a lot to do with who becomes CEO,” Lorraine Hariton, CEO of nonprofit Catalyst, told Fortune’s Claire Zillman. Fifteen years ago, women accounted for 15.7% of board seats in the Fortune 500. Now, it’s 25.5%.