President Donald Trump appears to have earned less from his vast financial empire last year as licensing royalties, rents and golf revenues fell at some properties, his financial disclosure shows.Trump’s income was at least $421.3 million, according to the document released Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics, down from $452.6 million he reported the year before.

The disclosures, which provide incomes and the value of assets in broad ranges but aren’t definitive figures, are the latest glimpse of the president’s personal finances.

Business was slightly up at his namesake hotel in Washington, which is a short walk from the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue and has become a magnet for Republicans, lobbyists, CEOs, foreign visitors and anyone else seeking to curry favor with a president who has chosen to maintain his business while in the White House. Revenue at the hotel rose 1 % to $40.8 million, the disclosure shows.