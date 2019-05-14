Nike Alysia Montaño, Flywheel, Doris Day: Broadsheet May 14

• A ‘toxic perspective.’ Earlier this year, the American Psychological Association’s new guidelines aimed at promoting better mental health for boys and men got plenty of attention since they targeted the rigid construct of “traditional masculinity,” which the APA cited as a key source of stress, anxiety, and poor outcomes among males.

Now the APA is out with a fresh take on treating girls and women. USA Today has a helpful rundown of what the new guidelines for therapists include:

Recognizing women’s resilience and using affirmative approaches

Understanding multiple layers of identity and oppression (race, disability, sexuality, economic background, etc.)

Being aware of contradictory messaging around what it means to be female

Confronting their own personal and institutional biases

Offering diagnosis only when necessary and using unbiased assessment tools

Knowing about alternative forms of healing, including indigenous methods and community resources

The APA’s recommendations for men raised concern about the over-reliance on the too-narrow “traditional” concept of masculinity, “including: anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk, and violence.” Clinging to this insufficient set of traits can cause men frustration and stress and can keep them from asking for help when they need it.

Interestingly, the APA’s new guidance for women call out a too-narrow social construct of being female that’s also dangerous for mental health: “For many women, there is a disconnection between the discourse around the joys of motherhood and the lived experience of parenting.”

Report author Debra Mollen expanded on that point to USA Today:

“Mothering puts tremendous pressure on women. If things aren’t working well in your life, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, the message you get is you need to be trying harder. … It’s a profoundly toxic perspective, and for mothers in particular it fails to take into the account the systemic factors that we don’t have the language or vision to explain.” To be clear, Mollen isn’t saying there’s a problem with motherhood itself, but with society’s fixed perception of it.

Interesting too is the APA’s rationale for updating the guidelines in the first place. In recent decades, the report says, women “have encountered dramatic and complex changes in education, work, reproductive and caregiving roles, and personal relationships.” Some of those changes have yielded more equality, but—at the same time—they’ve altered the way women and girls experience adversity.

USA Today