Market Volatility, Apple Suit, Roundup Verdict: CEO Daily for May 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Jamie Dimon, Chair and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, testifies before the House Financial Services Commitee in Washington Wednesday April 10, 2019. (Photo by J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What Fortune 500 CEO is most admired by his or her peers?

That’s one of the questions that we asked on this year’s CEO poll, and got a flood of answers. But two names stood out:

J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was the choice of 24% of the CEOs responding.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was the choice of 17% of those responding.

No one else came close, although Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Walmart’s Doug McMillon each got 7% of the vote.

Others with more than one mention: Disney’s Bob Iger, AGCO’s Martin Richenhagen, and Marriott’s Arne Sorenson. The one female CEO to get a mention: Occidental’s Vicki Hollub, who beat out Chevron in the battle over Anadarko.

And here’s a bonus question: If CEOs have the time to watch television, what’s the one show they watch? A lot of sports and business answers here. But when it comes to entertainment, CEOs apparently watch the same thing as the rest of us: Game of Thrones. Some 17% of the CEOs named the show as their one TV pleasure. Lessons in leadership, I guess.

