Sex Strike, What-If Fund, LVMH Fenty: Broadsheet May 13

• Walk-away vs. what-if. A few years ago, the walk-away fund, or the f*ck-off fund, was an idea getting a lot of traction; the concept being that women’s personal savings aren’t just for a rainy day—they’re crucial tools that allow us to leave toxic situations, whether a relationship or a job.

Wealthfront COO and CFO Ashley Fieglein Johnson was an early advocate for the concept. In her 2015 piece for Fortune, Fieglein Johnson argued that her emergency fund was an escape hatch that gave her the means to walk away from an unhealthy workplace early in her career.

But now, Fieglein Johnson says there’s more to it. In a new piece for Fortune, she clarifies that while the walk-away fund is necessary, focusing too much on the financial and personal obstacles women face takes away from the dreams we could use that money to pursue.

Her new philosophy is the what-if fund: looking at savings as yes, an escape—but also an opportunity.

“What if your best friend has a brilliant idea that you want to invest in? What if you suddenly can’t live without starting a new business? You’ll sleep better at night knowing that you’ve given yourself the financial cushion you need in case of truly anything,” she writes.

Fieglein Johnson’s own what-if experience came in 2000, when she put her money into a property in Costa Rica that she turned into a surf camp—not necessarily the most obvious investment. “Starting a business in a foreign country wasn’t the safest financial, business, or life decision, and it has definitely had its challenges. But those challenges have been far outweighed by the joy, life experience, and connection to something totally different from my day-to-day that this business has brought me,” she writes.

The what-if fund is an idea with an inherent amount of privilege; it’s hard to use your savings to imagine opportunities if you’re drowning in the challenges the f*ck-off fund was designed to address. But for those who can afford to take the optimistic view, it could be a healthy perspective switch.

What do you think, Broadsheet readers? Is the what-if fund the right way to think about our savings? What would you do with your walk-away fund if you turned it into a what-if investment? Send your thoughts over to emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com (your responses may be used in a future Broadsheet).

