Apple might be loath to discuss its future iPhone plans, but that isn’t stopping the rumor mill from churning out reports.

Last week, a new rumor said that the next iPhones would come with a big camera bump on the back. That bump will house three cameras, as well as a flash and be arranged in a big square on the back, according to the report. Of course, we haven’t seen Apple’s final design but some leaks showed what it may look like, and the result isn’t pretty.

This is Fortune’s latest roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

Meanwhile, a big iOS 13 leak last week points to all the features we can expect in the mobile operating system update Apple reportedly plans for later this year. Also an interview with CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook touched on a range of topics, including privacy, the tech industry, and even Warren Buffett.

Last week was a busy one in Apple news. Here’s a roundup of the biggest headlines:

Smartphone news site Slashleaks published renderings of Apple’s 2019 iPhone. Those designs, which come from companies that would make cases for the phone, show a large square bump on the smartphone’s backplate. The bump sits at the top-left of the backplate and has three cameras—two on the left and one on the right. There’s also a flash. It’s the latest in a string of rumors suggesting the bump on the backplate of Apple’s next iPhone. Apple CEO Tim Cook chatted with CNBC last week about a range of topics. Cook said he thinks it’s “really cool” Warren Buffett, who owns about $50 billion in Apple stock, invests in the tech giant. Cook then turned his attention to other topics, like the frequent “debate” at Apple headquarters about emerging technologies the company should invest in. He also said called Apple’s longstanding decision not to sell customer data “foundational” to how the company operates. This week, Bloomberg cited sources who shared details about Apple’s plans for future operating system updates, including iOS, watchOS, and macOS. The sources said Apple has plenty of updates planned for iOS 13, including a new sleep-tracking feature and improvements to its Reminders app to boost users’ productivity. But I noted that all of those features are now available in third-party apps in Apple’s App Store, so why wait? The iPhone was the top-selling smartphone in North America last quarter, according to new data from researcher Canalys. The company said Apple shipped 14.6 million iPhones during the period, allowing it to capture 40% market share. However, shipments fell 19% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Samsung was in second place with 10.7 million shipments, or a 29.3% share, according to Canalys. Are you looking for the best display of any device available? It’s on your wrist. The Society for Information Display, an organization that follows the display market, has awarded Apple Watch Series 4 screen a “Display of the Year” award at its annual Display Industry Awards in San Jose, Calif. In a statement, the organization said the Apple Watch Series 4 screen is a “striking display” that can deliver “more information with richer detail.” Apple plans to release a new version of its ubiquitous AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, according to a recent DigiTimes report. Apple may debut the AirPods 3 in early 2020 with improved design and features, according to the report’s sources. Those people didn’t say what the improved design would look like, but the AirPods 3 could cost $199. Apple’s AirPods 2, which are now available, cost $159.

One more thing…If you’re a nostalgic Apple fan, a rare, unopened 5GB iPod has been listed on eBay. But get ready to fork over some big bucks— the portable music player listed at a whopping $20,000.