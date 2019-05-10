Cindy McCain, Huawei CFO, Infant Formula: Broadsheet May 10

• Slaying giants. A Goliath slayer has emerged from the bidding war over Anadarko Petroleum, and it’s Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub.

When Chevron on Thursday said it would bow out of the battle for Anadarko, it effectively surrendered to Occidental. Later in the day, Anadarko announced it would terminate its earlier merger agreement with Chevron in favor of Occidental’s offer.

Occidental’s planned takeover of Anadarko is no doubt an underdog win, with David-sized Occidental defeating a giant in Chevron. And in this storyline, there’s little doubt who’s operating the slingshot.

“Hollub is ripping up the playbook and running an all-out offense on the Anadarko board to favor her bid,” is how one analyst characterized her maneuvering earlier this week.

According to Bloomberg, three “bold and creative moves” by Hollub put Occidental into the deal’s “pole position.”

She convinced Warren Buffett to invest $10 billion in Occidental to help fund the deal, flying to Omaha to appeal to the famed investor in person. She negotiated the sale of Anadarko’s African unit to France’s Total for nearly $9 billion to help pay down debt. She increased the cash portion of Occidental’s offer so the deal could sidestep a shareholder vote.

The FT reports that when she was named CEO in 2015, Hollub, No. 28 on Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women list, was considered a capable—but “unexciting”—set of insider hands; she’s worked for Occidental since 1982. But the nature of Occidental’s victory over Chevron—unexpected, to say the least—reflects the shape Hollub’s CEO tenure is now taking.

Even before the Anadarko bidding picked up steam, Hollub had set herself apart by declaring that Occidental would seek to make itself “carbon neutral”; most of the wider industry, meanwhile, has danced around the issue of climate change.

Hollub will have to answer for the Anadarko deal before skeptical shareholders at Occidental’s annual meeting today, but she’ll go into the gathering with momentum, having already outdueled a rival five times her firm’s size.