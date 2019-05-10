Chicago Cubs Fan Banned for Life

Here’s your week in review, in haiku.
1.
Hello, I’m baby!
LeRoy T’Challa Jamal
Mountbatten-Windsor
2.
I don’t know if “send
is our best move here
3.
Market slumps, China
Trumps, Hollywood dumps, Chelsea
4.
Eight schools, shots ring out.
Four dead, seventeen wounded
5.
A great second act:
The white throated rail flips the
bird at extinction
Have a peaceful and evolutionary weekend.
On Point
|Tune into the Asian American Women Leadership Conference today
|This year’s theme will ring familiar to most raceAhead readers: Always The Worker, Rarely The Boss. It promises an all-star lineup, including a keynote from Tina Tchen, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady Michelle Obama from 2011 to 2017. The focus will be on tangible steps that individual organizations can take to improve development opportunities for Asian and other underrepresented women. The conference runs from 1-5 pm Eastern time today, livestream below.
|Asian American Business Roundtable
|Cubs fan banned for life for making the white power sign on television
|A Cubs fan who made the “white power” sign behind an on-air broadcaster Tuesday night has been identified and banned from the park for life. “The person responsible for that gesture will never be welcomed back at Wrigley Field,” says team president Theo Epstein. “I think it’s important to have a strong response to send a message that this is a place of inclusion.” The fan made the sign behind NBC Sports Chicago reporter Doug Glanville, who is black. The moment was immediately caught by viewers who took to Twitter to express their outrage. “Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign?” said one, summing things up nicely.
|CBS
|Opioid addiction treatment drug is being prescribed primarily to white patients
|According to a study from the University of Michigan and which appears in JAMA Psychiatry, white people addicted to heroin, fentanyl, and related drugs have had “near exclusive access” to buprenorphine, a medication that reduces cravings for opioids. The researchers reviewed some 13.4 million medical encounters involving the drug between 2012 and 2015 and found that there was no increase in prescriptions written for non-white patients. “White populations are almost 35 times as likely to have a buprenorphine-related visit than black Americans,” the study’s author tells NPR. During the same time period, opioid-related deaths were rising faster for black patients than white ones.
|NPR
|LGBTQ families are now Nielsen families
|The ratings giant is now including same-sex households in its surveys, giving us the very first peek into the viewing habits of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. And, because same-sex households tend to be more affluent than opposite-marriage ones, it’s news advertisers can use: While “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoff, “Untucked,” ranked 285th and 359th among general viewers, it came in at 3rd and 9th among same-sex households. But it’s really a big step forward for LGBTQ rights. Says writer, producer, and advocate Dustin Lance Black, “The more visible we can make ourselves in film and television, the greater ability we have to introduce ourselves. That erases misconceptions. Let our numbers and eyes be counted. I believe when they are, you’ll see even greater numbers for L.G.B.T.-themed shows.”
|New York Times
Advertisement
On Background
|The not so hidden racism in newsrooms
|While this piece focuses on the enduring whiteness of journalism, it offers object lessons for any profession that remains rooted in majority culture. Kendra Pierre-Louis is black and living in America, so racism itself isn’t surprising, she says. “What has surprised me, as someone who transitioned to journalism from other work, is that I’ve encountered racism more frequently in journalism than I did in previous professions.” In an information age in overdrive, the implications of this are profound. But she makes an important point: While she feels safe enough to write this piece, some of her peers do not. “I’m lucky to work in a place with strong worker protections,” she says. When and if newsrooms or any predominantly white ecosystem become more inclusive, the need for these protections become more urgent.
|The Open Notebook
|Calling entrepreneurs in tech: Get your gender lens on
|F-Lane is a seven-week acceleration program for scalable digital ventures which can measurably create female empowerment. You have to be about more than the bottom line, too. Hosted in Berlin, Germany and offered by the Vodafone Institute, the program is hosted by Impact Hub Berlin in partnership with the Social Entrepreneurship Akademie. Ready to change the world through business? Applications have opened up for the fourth cohort. Apply here, learn more about the program below.
|F-Lane
|Empathy and leadership, revisited
|Re-reading the “Primal Leadership” research from Daniel Goleman, Richard Boyatzis, and Annie McKee has been a good reminder that a leader’s mood and subsequent behaviors drive the attitude and behaviors of everyone else. Is your organization characterized by trust and healthy risk-taking or fear and anxiety? The inner life of the boss matters, which is both a challenge and an opportunity. “A cranky and ruthless boss creates a toxic organization filled with negative underachievers who ignore opportunities; an inspirational, inclusive leader spawns acolytes for whom any challenge is surmountable. The final link in the chain is performance: profit or loss.”
|HBR