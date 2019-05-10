Chicago Cubs Fan Banned for Life

While this piece focuses on the enduring whiteness of journalism, it offers object lessons for any profession that remains rooted in majority culture. Kendra Pierre-Louis is black and living in America, so racism itself isn’t surprising, she says. “What has surprised me, as someone who transitioned to journalism from other work, is that I’ve encountered racism more frequently in journalism than I did in previous professions.” In an information age in overdrive, the implications of this are profound. But she makes an important point: While she feels safe enough to write this piece, some of her peers do not. “I’m lucky to work in a place with strong worker protections,” she says. When and if newsrooms or any predominantly white ecosystem become more inclusive, the need for these protections become more urgent.