Brainstorm Health: Free HIV Medication, J&J Ketamine Drug Price, Physician Suicide

Happy Friday, readers!

As we head into the weekend, a bit of intriguing news from the biotech world—drug giant Gilead will be donating hundreds of thousands of doses of HIV prevention drugs as part of a deal reached with the Trump administration.

“I’m pleased to announce that as a result of discussions between the Trump Administration and Gilead Sciences, Inc., Gilead has agreed to make a historic donation of HIV prevention medication for up to 200,000 individuals each year for up to 11 years,” wrote Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a tweet.

The treatment in question is a so-called PrEP drug called Truvada and, if actually enacted, could equate to several million bottles being given out to uninsured patients at high risk of contracting HIV. Truvada has shown to cut the risk of HIV transmission by well over 90% (if used regularly) among such patients.

Gilead’s deal with the administration is interesting for several reasons. For one, it’s part of President Donald Trump’s stated campaign to eliminate HIV in America. But it also hits on the reality that, despite Truvada’s existence, thousands upon thousands of patients who could benefit from it don’t have the financial resources to do so (it can cost close to $2,000 per month out of pocket).

It’s not a pure charity play by Gilead, though—the deal would only be in effect until the successor to Truvada hits the market. And that drug may eventually prove even more expensive than what’s already available.

Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.