Term Sheet -- Thursday, May 9

The biggest IPO since Alibaba. The most anticipated Silicon Valley IPO since Facebook. The largest IPO of 2019.

The hype is building as Uber tries to manage expectations. The ride-hailing behemoth now plans to price its public offering at or below the midpoint of its expected price range, which may value it at approximately $86 billion. (Remember when some bankers were floating a $120 billion valuation?) This number would still put Uber above its most recent private market valuation, which was $76 billion.

Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky wrote the following in Data Sheet this morning:

Journalists and their investment banker sources still love to hype the blessed event because, after all, it’s very good copy. The fact is that it’s tough to learn anything from an IPO. Sun Microsystems, Oracle, and Microsoft all had weak performance in the periods after their offerings. Facebook was a disaster. Even Google’s offering was something of a flop. It didn’t matter.

Now we watch Uber, a business that doesn’t make money and whose valuation lately has been going only in one direction. (Not up.) Is it a horrible company as a result? Is Lyft? Beats me.

Adam writes that before the first Internet bubble, IPOs were just … financing events. “Fledgling companies raised a small amount of venture capital, investments they got mostly based on the strength of their ideas, and then went public once they’d gained a certain level of maturity and needed more capital to grow,” he writes.

In 2019, however, things are different. Many businesses conducting IPOs are not profitable, and they have less of a need to raise funding. Rather, they go public to allow the founders and early shareholders to finally cash out & make a killing. Good news for them; not-so-great news for the small, retail investors buying shares in the public markets.

Just look at how Uber rival Lyft approached its first earnings call with investors. Lyft’s shares have fallen by nearly 27% from their IPO price, which exceeded the range the company was targeting during the roadshow. This week, Lyft’s CFO Brian Roberts said, “We anticipate that 2019 will be our peak loss year.” As one Term Sheet reader put it, “I always like to buy companies that are headed into their ‘peak loss year!’ Not sure who advises these guys, but you will need a better sales pitch than that.”

BILLION-DOLLAR RAZOR: Harry’s, the direct-to-consumer brand that creates men’s and women’s shaving products, has been acquired. Edgewell Personal Care Company (the struggling brand behind Schick razors) will pay $1.37 billion in stock and cash to buy the brand. The deal comes three years after Unilever acquired Harry’s competitor Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion.

Harry’s had raised approximately $375 million in venture funding from investors including Alliance Consumer Growth, Temasek, and Tiger Global. The company was last valued at $1 billion. Read more.