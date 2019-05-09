Guinness World Record, Match Earnings, Be Best: Broadsheet May 9

• Better with age. Some of you may remember that we highlighted a story back in January that claimed older women (specifically those over 60) were having “a moment.”

Well, I’m happy to report that that moment hasn’t passed. What’s more, it seems to be expanding. According to this Wall Street Journal story, there’s a literary movement afoot to “[reimagine] female middle life.” The piece cites the recent bestsellers from Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates and teases a number of books coming up this spring and summer that are written by women who “look at midlife as a time to start over, take risks and view themselves in the world as anything but invisible.”

Why now? The story nods to everything from dissatisfaction with the old tropes around aging to the #MeToo movement as potential kindling. But it’s clear that the spark is a group of female authors who believe they have something fresh to say and are unwilling to take a backseat in the cultural discourse just because they’re no longer in marketers’ target demo.

As a society, we love a good wonderkind, and it can be easy to feel like a failure if you haven’t made it big by 30. (Did any of you catch this NYT story about the struggles of “elderly” tech workers?) So it’s a good reminder to hear from women like editor and author Karen Rinaldi, 57, who says she couldn’t have written her forthcoming memoir even a decade ago. The WSJ reports: “[I]t took those extra years to feel comfortable admitting to her weaknesses and seeing what she could learn from them.”