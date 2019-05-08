Term Sheet -- Wednesday, May 8

2019 will be Lyft’s “peak loss year.” The ride-hailing giant has issued its first results as a public company, showing both strong growth and widening losses.

Lyft posted a loss of $1.14 billion for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $234.3 million in the same period last year. It attributed much of the loss to stock-based compensation and other expenses connected to its IPO. Excluding those costs, the company’s net loss for the quarter totaled $211.5 million, compared to $234.3 million in the same period last year.

On the bright side, Lyft managed to increase revenue to $776 million for the quarter, which is a 95% increase from the year prior. This performance is above the $739 million that Wall Street had predicted.

Lyft CFO Brian Roberts said the company sees “a path to profitability” in its core ride-sharing business. But he added, “We anticipate that 2019 will be our peak loss year.”

Asad Hussain, an investment analyst at PitchBook Data, said the following to Term Sheet:

“Lyft reported strong revenue and ridership growth as it continues to gain share over Uber domestically. On the follow up call with investors, management was optimistic about the competitive landscape, calling out a more rational pricing environment going forward, which we view as a positive indicator for eventual profitability. However, Lyft withdrew providing gross bookings data, which complicates the ability of investors to understand pricing trends. While markets usually don’t appreciate these kinds of data pull-backs, we would not be surprised if Uber makes a similar move.”

Hussain also noted that the company’s new partnership with Waymo will be “a win.” ICYMI, Lyft announced yesterday that it was partnering with Waymo, the Alphabet subsidiary working on self-driving cars, to bring a small fleet of autonomous vehicles to the Lyft platform in Phoenix. In the next few months, Lyft customers in Phoenix will have the option to hail a ride from 10 self-driving cars when they are available.

The bottom line is that Lyft’s earnings report is raising some serious questions about just how long it can engage in a price war with its rivals. The challenge won’t be winning the price war — it will be proving to investors that ride-hailing can be a profitable, sustainable business in the long-run. At some point, the clock will run out and investors won’t be so willing to give Uber and Lyft the benefit of the doubt anymore.

THE UNICORN HUNTERS: Which investors have backed the most billion-dollar companies? In a new report, CB Insights gives us a look at who’s behind the existing 344 “unicorns,” private companies valued at more than $1 billion.

Here are some interesting takeaways:

— Tiger Global Management has the most unicorn companies in its portfolio (42). It is closely followed by Tencent Holdings (40), and SoftBank (38).

— SoftBank’s unicorn portfolio has the highest cumulative valuation at $389 billion — that’s 45% more than Tiger Global Management, and more than double Tencent Holdings’ cumulative unicorn valuation.

— SV Angel has made the most early-stage investments in $1B+ companies (18). SV Angel has retained its #1 spot since CB Insights’ last analysis February 2017, while Sequoia Capital has slipped in rankings from second to fourth place. Y Combinator and Sequoia Capital China round out the top 3 early-stage investors.

— There are now 143 institutional investors with at least 5 unicorns in their portfolio, up from 76 such investors in February 2017.

See the full report here.

KLEINER’S NEW GUARD: Ilya Fushman joined venture firm Kleiner Perkins from Index Ventures a little more than a year ago as a general partner. As I mentioned in my recent Kleiner story, the new team at Kleiner is now focused on making early-stage investments and being more transparent about the firm’s performance.

Fushman held a Q&A session on Quora yesterday where he answered questions such as, “What are your three main criteria you look at when investing in a startup?” and “What are the most promising areas of tech investing right now?” I encourage you to read through his answers for insight into how he thinks about deals and what key qualities he’s looking for in founders.