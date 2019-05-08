Siemens Lisa Davis, Jill Biden, uBiome: Broadsheet May 8

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Siemens will spin off the unit run by Lisa Davis, Jill Biden thinks it’s ‘time to move on’ from her husband’s role in the Anita Hill hearings, and we examine the married mom penalty. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
• The married mom penalty. Here’s some counterintuitive news: moms who are married to men do more domestic work than their single-mother counterparts.
Emma reports this morning on the findings of a new study by researchers at the University of Maryland, University of Texas, and University of Southern California: “Adjusted for differences in employment, education, race, and number of children or other extended family members at home, married women spend an average of 2.95 hours daily on housework, compared to 2.41 hours for unmarried women—a difference of about 32 minutes every day.”
The reason? Married women are more likely to “perform gender” in their relationships, the study’s authors say. They’re spending more time on housework, in part, to conform to societal expectations about gender; that their behavior should result in home-cooked meals and well-kept houses. “Marriage remains a gendered institution that ratchets up the demand for housework and childcare through essentialist beliefs that women are naturally focused on home and hearth,” the authors write.
Interestingly enough, the husband part of this is key. Adding another adult to a household doesn’t always increase housework; in fact, women with extended family around besides their husbands actually spend less time on tasks like cleaning, doing dishes, and grocery shopping. “The research is really showing that men are not necessarily contributing in ways that are bringing about equality in the home,” Joanna Pepin of U-T Austin told Emma. Ouch.
The new study is in line with other research that says any narrowing gap between men and women’s at-home labor is due to women abandoning chores—it’s not because men are doing more.
“Our findings suggest that it is not just an additional pair of hands that is important,” the authors write, “To whom those hands belong also matters.”
• Siemens spinoff. Siemens will spin off its struggling gas and power unit, run by Lisa Davis. The German electrical engineering company aims to list the new company, which will incorporate a 59% stake of its renewable energy group, by September 2020.
Wall Street Journal
• Time’s up? In an interview about her new book, Where The Light Enters, Dr. Jill Biden, professor and wife of Joe, said that “it’s time to move on” from the former vice president’s role in the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings. “They’ve talked, they’ve spoken, and he said, you know, he feels badly,” she says. (Hill said she did not consider her conversation with Biden to be an apology.)
NPR
• Bathroom breaks, please? Seven former Amazon warehouse workers have filed lawsuits alleging that the tech giant discriminated against them while they were pregnant. (Six of the cases were settled out of court.) The workers requested more frequent bathroom breaks and fewer hours on their feet while pregnant; all were fired after they revealed their pregnancies. Amazon denies any wrongdoing.
CNET
• Inaugural blame. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was the advisor to First Lady Melania Trump behind much of the planning for President Trump’s 2017 inauguration; she left the White House last year with the administration claiming Winston Wolkoff had profited from her inaugural plans. But Winston Wolkoff now says she wasn’t fired—but that she was thrown under the bus.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: HBO vet Sheila Nevins will lead a new documentary division at MTV. The Nacelle Company promoted Kieran Dotti to COO. Ashley Christensen, of Poole’s Diner in Raleigh, N.C., was named Outstanding Chef in the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards.
• A rainy day in Italy. Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York was shelved by Amazon in 2018 following increased public outcry over the sexual assault allegations against Allen. But the film, starring Timothée Chalamet (you may remember he donated his salary from the movie to Time’s Up and RAINN) and Selena Gomez, will now be released in Italy.
Variety
• More at uBiome. Microbiome testing startup uBiome suspended two lab tests amid inquiries into its billing practices. Insurers had stopped paying for some tests from the startup, and co-CEO Jessica Richman has now gone on leave.
Wall Street Journal
• Signed into law. Georgia now has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country after Governor Brian Kemp signed into law the “heartbeat bill” banning abortion after about six weeks—before many women know they’re pregnant.
Washington Post
