Siemens Lisa Davis, Jill Biden, uBiome: Broadsheet May 8

• The married mom penalty. Here’s some counterintuitive news: moms who are married to men do more domestic work than their single-mother counterparts.

Emma reports this morning on the findings of a new study by researchers at the University of Maryland, University of Texas, and University of Southern California: “Adjusted for differences in employment, education, race, and number of children or other extended family members at home, married women spend an average of 2.95 hours daily on housework, compared to 2.41 hours for unmarried women—a difference of about 32 minutes every day.”

The reason? Married women are more likely to “perform gender” in their relationships, the study’s authors say. They’re spending more time on housework, in part, to conform to societal expectations about gender; that their behavior should result in home-cooked meals and well-kept houses. “Marriage remains a gendered institution that ratchets up the demand for housework and childcare through essentialist beliefs that women are naturally focused on home and hearth,” the authors write.

Interestingly enough, the husband part of this is key. Adding another adult to a household doesn’t always increase housework; in fact, women with extended family around besides their husbands actually spend less time on tasks like cleaning, doing dishes, and grocery shopping. “The research is really showing that men are not necessarily contributing in ways that are bringing about equality in the home,” Joanna Pepin of U-T Austin told Emma. Ouch.

The new study is in line with other research that says any narrowing gap between men and women’s at-home labor is due to women abandoning chores—it’s not because men are doing more.

“Our findings suggest that it is not just an additional pair of hands that is important,” the authors write, “To whom those hands belong also matters.”

