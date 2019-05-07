Term Sheet --Tuesday, May 7

The IPO hysteria continues. Ride-hailing startup Gett raised $200 million in a mix of debt and equity at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion. Investors include Volkswagen, Access, Kreos, and MCI.

Oh yeah — and it’s eyeing an initial public offering by 2020. Guess what Gett CEO Dave Waiser chose to focus on in this interview with TechCrunch? Profitability! Though Gett is a much smaller player than Uber and Lyft, Waiser projects his company will be operationally profitable by the end of this year. He said:

“A year ago, profitability was not a very popular topic. In Uber and Lyft we see two great companies, but even as they grow revenues, their losses are growing. What is really unique for Gett is that our success, and our improvements in revenues, are in parallel with our Ebitda improving.”

Isn’t that funny? Profitability has become so rare that we now have to talk about it at length with pre-IPO companies? You’re profitable? No? Oh OK, surely you must be in active pursuit of profitability? And then we get rudely slapped with a prospectus like Lyft’s that reads, “We have a history of net losses and we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability in the future.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As one Term Sheet reader recently put it, “There has to be an inflection point when a company swings to profitability, typically by wielding pricing power in a winner-take-all market, or at least continues inching closer to it. If you don’t have that, you don’t have a business. Plain and simple.”

Let’s see when that pendulum swings.

HEALTH TROUBLES: UBiome, a startup that sequences the human microbiome, said it would suspend performing two lab tests that it had been billing to insurers, according to the WSJ.

The news comes less than two weeks after the FBI searched the company’s offices as part of an ongoing investigation into the startup’s billing practices. UBiome’s co-founders and co-chief executives, Jessica Richman and Zac Apte, have gone on leave. The startup’s general counsel, John Rakow, will serve as interim CEO.

The company has raised approximately $109 million in venture funding from investors including 8VC, Andreessen Horowitz, OS Fund, and Y Combinator.

From the story:

The company’s suspension of its SmartGut and SmartJane tests follows scrutiny by health insurers, some of which had largely or completely stopped paying for the tests, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

UBiome disclosed the suspension in an email sent Monday to patients. The company said in the email that its move didn’t “insinuate a lack of value or utility in our products” and that the company looks forward “to continuing to demonstrate this clinical utility and value.”

Goldman lost out to Morgan Stanley in leading the hottest IPO in years, Uber. Its consolation? A $600 million windfall from a $5 million investment in 2011…if only we were all this lucky.