Target Is Launching Its Own $5 Bottle of Sangria

On the heels of its successful launch of bargain wines, Target is expanding the selection to include sangria. And, just like its predecessors, it’s only going to cost you $5.

The company’s California Roots line will unveil the sangria starting on May 20 at all of its locations that are licensed to sell alcohol. As of a year ago, that was about 80% of the chain’s locations.

Target has seen success with its line of cheap wines, last expanding the offerings last April with the introduction of a rosé. The wines have been well received by critics, too, earning “Best Buy” scores from Wine Enthusiast.

Target is one of several retailers who has discovered that cheap wines that don’t taste like swill are a good way to earn customer loyalty. Walmart unveiled its own line in 2018 (with prices starting at a beefier $11 per bottle) after seeing Target’s success. Even The Olive Garden has an exclusive line.

And, of course, Trader Joe’s has long known the benefits of discount vino, building a reputation on its Two-Buck Chuck (which, due to inflation, is now $3 and more per bottle).

