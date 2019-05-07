Brainstorm Health: J&J Hip Implant Payout, New Gene Editing Company, Exercise and Marijuana

Good afternoon, readers.

Athletes, runners, and gym goers at large often refer to a post-workout “high”—the endorphins set off by physical activity that gets the heart racing and the blood pumping. In an era of increasing social (and legal) acceptance of marijuana, it appears some Americans are making that high really literal.

New research published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health found that more than 80% of survey respondents (all from states with legal recreational cannabis) used marijuana within an hour before their workout or four hours after the fact (the latter was more common).

“Among the 345 participants in the 2-question sample, 287 (83.3%) endorsed at least one of the two cannabis-exercise questions. Specifically, 237 (68.9%) endorsed using cannabis within 1 hour before exercise, while 282 (82.0%) endorsed using cannabis within 4 h after exercise, and 58 (16.8%) reported that they did not use cannabis within 1 h before nor within 4 h after engaging in exercise,” wrote the study authors. “Interestingly, 232 of the 345 2-question sample participants endorsed using cannabis both before and after exercise (67.2%), while 50 (14.5%) endorsed only using after exercise.”

The most common reason cited by these folks? Exercise is, well, boring—and weed helps make it less so. (There are still plenty of questions about how good this kind of a habit is for a person’s lungs.) For those inclined to use the drug in a post-workout setting, the explanation is a bit more obvious. Cannabis can help take the edge off after a grueling session (although here, again, there are questions about how cannabis affects cardiovascular functions).

A weed workout. Who would have thought?

