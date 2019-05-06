Tyson Expands Frozen Chicken Strip Recall, Boosting Total to 12 Million Pounds

Tyson Foods has dramatically expanded its recall of frozen chicken strips after learning that the contamination with small pieces of metal is considerably wider than first realized.

The company, which recalled 69,000 pounds of the frozen food on March 21, has now recalled another 11.8 million pounds. The recall was made in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The chicken strips were produced on various dates between Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. All of the impacted products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

The Department of Agriculture’s Website has a full list of products and dates included in the recall.

So far, six people have complained about finding pieces of metal in the food, with three claiming oral injuries.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and discard or return the frozen chicken strips if they have them.

This is the far from the first notable frozen chicken recall this year. In January, Tyson recalled 36,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets. Less than two weeks before that, Perdue Foods recalled 68,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after consumers reported finding chunks of wood inside of the product. Also in January, Purdue was also forced to recall 16,000 pounds of Refrigerated Fun Shapes Chicken Nuggets due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.