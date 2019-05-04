All of Your 2019 Kentucky Derby Questions, Answered

Pour the mint juleps and bring out your wide brimmed hat. It’s Derby time!

The 145th Kentucky Derby has been called “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” The problem with an event that concentrated, though, is it’s a short window—and an easy one to miss.

If you’re thinking about catching the action this weekend, we’ve put together this primer for you to answer all of your pressing questions.

What time does the 2019 Kentucky Derby start?

The Kentucky Derby is held the first Saturday of every May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. This year, it takes place on May 4.

Post time, when the horses and jockeys are required to be at the starting post, is 6:38pm ET. The race itself will begin at 6:50pm ET. It won’t last long.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC is the official broadcaster of the Kentucky Derby and it plans to go wall to wall with coverage, starting at 2:30pm ET. If you’re hungry for additional pre-race analysis, you can also find it on the NBC Sports Network.

Can I watch the Kentucky Derby online or via a streaming service?

You can! And you can watch it in many places.

The NBC Sports Website and app are both expected to carry the race. And fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial, will have it as well.

Which horse is the odds-on favorite to win this year’s Kentucky Derby?

Originally, Omaha Beach was considered the early favorite for this year’s race. But the equine was forced to drop out of the race due to injury earlier this week. That puts Game Winner at the front of the betting pack, with 5/1 odds. Roadster and Improbable are close behind at 6/1, as of Friday morning.

When are the other two races in the Triple Crown?

No one’s expecting a Triple Crown winner this year, but if there’s a decisive victory by any horse, that could change. The Preakness Stakes, the second race in the crown, takes place on May 18. The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 8.

