Term Sheet -- Friday, May 3

Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat maker, soared in its market debut on Thursday. Shares surged 163%, making it the best-performing public offering of a major company since 2000.

Some notes:

— Beyond Meat raised $241 million from the sale of 9.63 million shares on Wednesday, after increasing its marketing range for them to $23 to $25.

— The company’s investors include former McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, which owns 16%and Twitter co-founder Ev Williams’s Obvious Ventures with 9%, according to its filings.

— Beyond Meat shrank its 2018 loss, while its revenue more than doubled for the second year in a row, according to filings. Last year, it lost $29.9 million on revenue of $87.9 million compared with a 2017 loss of $30.4 million on revenue of $32.6 million.

PS: I encourage you to read this excellent feature by Fortune’s Beth Kowitt called, “Silicon Valley and the Search for Meatless Meat.” It was published in 2017, but it provides great context for the market in which Beyond Meat & its competitors are playing.

….SPEAKING OF IPOS: Earlier this week, I wrote about SoftBank’s plans to raise a second Vision Fund, and today we learn that Masayoshi Son has an even more ambitious idea. SoftBank Group is considering taking its first $100 billion Vision Fund public after its been fully invested, according to The Wall Street Journal.

From the story:

A Vision Fund IPO is the most ambitious of the plans under consideration and would take place after the fund is fully invested, likely by this fall, according to people familiar with the matter. The hope is to create a smaller version of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. — only loaded with young technology companies, many of which have yet to turn a profit, instead of a stable of well-established utilities, insurers and energy companies.

An offering like this is largely unprecedented. If successful, it would tap into a new pool of money—mom-and-pop investors—who typically can’t invest in venture-capital funds due to regulations meant to protect unsophisticated investors from risky assets.

DIRECT LISTINGS: My colleague Lucinda writes a great explainer on why messaging giant Slack’s upcoming direct listing may work for investors.

It’s a considerably cheaper method of going public, she notes, in which only existing shares are sold, no cash is raised for the company, and bank underwriters that help market the deal are cut out. But to have a chance at successfully executing a direct listing, companies have to clear a higher bar.

They must be willing to say that they don’t need more cash, don’t need to fine-tune marketing, and are still worth buying. And there aren’t many candidates that fit in that pool. “When you boil it down, the true population of companies that can manage a direct listing is really small—Maybe 10,” says Deloitte & Touche Partner, Barrett Daniels.

The direct listing deals come amid a surge in private funding that has kept some aging, cash-burning giants well capitalized—but kept their investors and early employees locked into their paper wealth. Now as markets breach new highs, some are seeking cash for stock.

