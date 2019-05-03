Stephen Moore, Clinton Podcast, Christchurch Security: Broadsheet for May 3

• *Almost* good news. In recent weeks, much has been made about past comments by Stephen Moore, whom President Donald Trump had planned to nominate for the board of the Federal Reserve. Let’s take a trip down a not-so-pleasant memory lane, shall we?

In past writings, Moore criticized women’s athletic ability, argued that that only “attractive” women should be able to work at men’s sporting events, and called women “so malleable,” stating: “No wonder there’s a gender gap.” His defense was that these remarks were jokes or so old he hardly remembered them, as if that would dilute their offense.

Yesterday, President Trump tweeted that Moore had “decided to withdraw from the Fed process,” which, the New York Times reports, was perhaps news to Moore since he pledged earlier in the day to see the nomination through.

Moore is, notably, the second of Trump’s Fed board picks to step down amid questions about their treatment of women. Herman Cain, the pizza magnate and one-time presidential candidate, withdrew from consideration late last month while facing accusations of sexual harassment, which he denies.

In today’s climate, the withdrawal of these nominees almost counts as good news. Two men accused of mistreating women or holding biased views against them not ascending to positions of enormous power? We’ll take it?

But let’s recall that the Cain allegations were well-known; in fact, they played a big part in halting his presidential bid seven years ago. Moore had published some of his derogatory views in the National Review. True progress would be if those accused of such misconduct and misogyny were not considered in the first place.