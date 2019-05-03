Stephen Moore, Clinton Podcast, Christchurch Security: Broadsheet for May 3

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! A startup with a female founder helps secure a mosque in New Zealand, women’s emotions can be an asset, and two alleged bad actors won’t make it onto the Fed board—yay? Enjoy your weekend.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• *Almost* good news. In recent weeks, much has been made about past comments by Stephen Moore, whom President Donald Trump had planned to nominate for the board of the Federal Reserve. Let’s take a trip down a not-so-pleasant memory lane, shall we?
In past writings, Moore criticized women’s athletic ability, argued that that only “attractive” women should be able to work at men’s sporting events, and called women “so malleable,” stating: “No wonder there’s a gender gap.” His defense was that these remarks were jokes or so old he hardly remembered them, as if that would dilute their offense.
Yesterday, President Trump tweeted that Moore had “decided to withdraw from the Fed process,” which, the New York Times reports, was perhaps news to Moore since he pledged earlier in the day to see the nomination through.
Moore is, notably, the second of Trump’s Fed board picks to step down amid questions about their treatment of women. Herman Cain, the pizza magnate and one-time presidential candidate, withdrew from consideration late last month while facing accusations of sexual harassment, which he denies.
In today’s climate, the withdrawal of these nominees almost counts as good news. Two men accused of mistreating women or holding biased views against them not ascending to positions of enormous power? We’ll take it?
But let’s recall that the Cain allegations were well-known; in fact, they played a big part in halting his presidential bid seven years ago. Moore had published some of his derogatory views in the National Review. True progress would be if those accused of such misconduct and misogyny were not considered in the first place.
|Claire Zillman
|@clairezillman
|claire.zillman@fortune.com
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Security startup. Emma has the story of startup Athena Security, launched by founders Lisa Falzone and Christopher Ciabarra late last year. The firm incorporates artificial intelligence into security cameras to prevent crime and mass shootings—and it has a new, notable client: the Al-Noor Mosque, one of the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that was targeted by a terrorist attack in March.
Fortune
• A not-so-brite spot. Eventbrite, under CEO Julie Hartz, had a rough day on Thursday—and that’s putting it mildly. The company’s shares lost more than a quarter of their value amid disappointing earnings, a weak outlook, and news that its current CFO is changing roles. Eventbrite’s stock price has slowly drifted downward after seeing shares pop immediately after its September IPO.
Fortune
• Booking it. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has resigned after coming under fire for a scandal involving the University of Maryland Medical System’s purchase of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of children’s books written by Pugh as she served on the system’s board. Her resignation follows an FBI raid of her two homes and her City Hall office. “I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor,” she said in a statement.
CNN
• A presidential podcast. Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are launching a podcast. The series, titled, “Why Am I Telling You This?,” will debut on Apple iTunes this summer and will focus on issues and events shaping the world. The third member of the Clinton clan—Hillary—is not involved in the project.
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: CBS is reportedly making sweeping changes to its anchor lineup; notably, the network’s news division—now under the direction of Susan Zirinsky—is expected to name CBS This Morning‘s Norah O’Donnell as the new host of CBS Evening News
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Tears of joy. More on the new Netflix documentary Knock Down the House, which follows women who ran in the 2018 midterms. The Atlantic‘s Megan Garber writes that the film “makes a subtly radical argument: that the emotions of women running for office are not liabilities, but sources of power.”
The Atlantic
• Getting a makeover. Another entrant to the wellness game: makeup maven Bobbi Brown. She sold her eponymous beauty brand to Estée Lauder in 1995 and left it for good in 2016. Now she’s launching a line of ingestible beauty products called Evolution_18. One notable change between the businesses? “I’m used to lots of people doing many things, and now I have a few people doing a lot of things,” she says.
Bloomberg
• Paid leave’s elite. HPE has upgraded its employee benefits, giving new parents six months of fully-paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child, up from two weeks. The new policy makes HPE a leader in Silicon Valley’s paid leave arms race, pulling ahead of the likes of IBM, Cisco, Facebook, and Google, which all offer between three and five months off.
Quartz
• Disrupting the dispenser. Your instincts are right: that tampon dispenser in your office bathroom is older than dirt. The ubiquitous machines have been immune from disruption for decades—their shortcomings often leaving women without access to essential products—but the legislative push to make tampons and pads free is spurring some technological upgrades.
Wall Street Journal
Share it with a friend. Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
She was the “queen of the mommy bloggers.” Then her life fell apart.
Vox
Woody Allen pitched a memoir. Publishers weren’t interested.
New York Times
The king of Thailand married his bodyguard and made her queen
Washington Post
Cyprus serial killer case exposes abuse of migrant women
BBC