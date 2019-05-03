Fan Backlash Forces 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Filmmaker to Make Big Changes

Let’s be honest. Making a cinematic version of Sonic the Hedgehog was going to be a challenge no matter what. But even the most jaded entertainment junkies weren’t expecting this sort of backlash.
Neither was Jeff Fowler, but to his credit, he’s taking it to heart. In a late Thursday Tweet, the film’s director vowed the visual design of the titular hedgehog would be changed before the film is released.
“The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen,” he wrote.
Given the late date, that’s not going to be a cheap fix for Paramount, but it could earn the film some goodwill with the notoriously critical gamer audience. The question is: Can it be done in time? The film is due to release on Nov. 8.
Beyond the costs of redoing the CGI, the change will also force Paramount to adjust its marketing, redoing posters and cutouts, some of which are already in theaters.
Criticisms about Sonic’s appearance in the film were plentiful. The CGI character sports a full set of perfect human teeth. His physical resemblance to the game character is spotty, at best. (The film’s Sonic is much more humanoid, with thicker legs, smaller eyes, smaller hands and a much longer torso.)
Fans of the classic gaming series had a few suggestions, though. Some good, some … less so:
