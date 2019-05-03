Brainstorm Health: Ebola Deaths, Vaccine Exemptions, 3D Printed Lungs

Happy Friday, readers!

At the risk of being a wet blanket going into the weekend, it’s important to keep an eye on what’s happening in the Congo right now.

As readers know, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been grappling with one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in decades (and the second worst of all time). It’s now lasted about nine months and claimed more than 1,000 lives. It’s been exacerbated by deadly civil conflict that’s led to attacks on health workers and medical staff attempting to vaccinate the vulnerable and treat the sick.

Despite all of this, more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated with drug giant Merck’s Ebola treatment (and a product from Johnson & Johnson is also under consideration for extended use). And global health experts say the key to containing this outbreak isn’t to retreat in the face of violence—it’s to build community trust and engagement.

In short, health care leaders are running into the fire.

