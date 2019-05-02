Wynn Resorts Fine, Caster Semenya, Penny Morduant: Broadsheet May 2

• Crying it out in the classroom. At first glance, this Wall Street Journal piece on the expansion of a Stanford Business School elective is not obvious Broadsheet fodder. But give it a shot—I think you’ll find it has interesting implications for gender dynamics in the work world.

Technically called “Organizational Behavior 374: Interpersonal Dynamics”—though it goes by the nickname “Touchy Feely”—the course is intended to “instill in future business leaders the self-awareness to build more effective relationships and communicate more openly with colleagues,” according to the WSJ. It’s described as “quite emotional,” to the point that students in therapy are urged to consult with their doctors before enrolling, and it centers around feedback from classmates. (Apparently there is a lot of crying.) Long popular among b-school students, the class is now a mini-course for mid-career execs.

The story includes an anecdote from Siqi Mou, Stanford MBA and co-founder and CEO of skin care startup HelloAva, which may hit home for some. At one point, her class was asked to line their classmates up from most to least influential. A fellow student steered Mou toward the back of the line:

“Embarrassed, she followed him out of the room to ask why he didn’t view her more positively,” reports the WSJ. “She said he replied that her tendency to be diplomatic instead of confrontational made him feel less connected to her.”

Ouch. It’s easy to imagine how that moment must have stung—but also how such unvarnished insight into the way you’re perceived by others could shed much-needed light on the murky interpersonal politics that play such an important role in our professional lives. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Mou and her classmate are of different genders. Men and women do sometimes see the world (and each other) differently, and having the opportunity to speak plainly about those differences is rare.

There’s a stereotype that female leaders are more emotionally intelligent than their male counterparts—but the truth, I think, is we could all stand to improve. So, we don’t all need to sign up for a (very expensive) Stanford course, but it’s worth looking for opportunities to get more touchy feely in our own lives.

WSJ