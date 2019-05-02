Star Wars Fans Snatch Up Reservations for Galaxy's Edge Within Two Hours

Reservations for Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge disappeared in less than two hours, demonstrating strong demand for the attraction opening May 31.

Walt Disney Co. began taking reservations at 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, and they were gone by about 11:45 a.m. Worried about crowd control, the entertainment giant is requiring customers to book the four-hour time slots from opening day until June 23 — a break from tradition for Disneyland.

Afterward, Disney will use a virtual queuing system to control crowds. Guests staying at the company’s three Anaheim, California, hotels will also be allowed access.

Fans crowed about securing reservations on social media, with one comparing it to getting into an Ivy League school.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the most hotly anticipated new attraction to open at the resort in decades. The 14-acre land will feature a simulated ride on the Millennium Falcon spaceship and a cantina where guests can order blue Bantha milk, among other oddities.

A similar land will open in August at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.