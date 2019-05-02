Qualcomm Cash, Fed Rates, Huawei Leak: CEO Daily for May 2, 2019

PORTO, PORTUGAL - 2019/04/15: In this photo illustration a Qualcomm logo seen displayed on a smart phone with Apple logo on the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Good morning.

I spent some time yesterday with Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft, Norway’s largest electricity producer. Despite being one of the world’s biggest oil exporters, Norway has made an enormous commitment to renewable energy—and today generates all of its electricity from renewable sources. Rynning-Tønnesen believes the rest of the world will soon follow suit. “We are at the start of something as big as going from typewriters to PCs,” he says, predicting that “within 20 years, between one-half and two-thirds of all energy will be renewable,” with solar providing the biggest boost.

I asked him about the intermittency problem of solar and wind—they only work when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. He predicted that problem will be solved by managing demand—providing lower rates for charging your car battery when sun and wind are plentiful, for instance.

I also asked him what obstacles stand in the way of this vision, and he said a main one is trade friction. Renewable energy has become cost-effective in large part because Chinese-made solar panels have become so inexpensive. But efforts in the U.S., and to a lesser degree in Europe, to restrict solar panel imports from China could change that equation.

Rynning-Tønnesen foresees a day when electricity might be used to split water and create hydrogen, which in turn could be used to fuel ships, airplanes and other forms of transportation. That would have a further major effect on global carbon emissions.

It’s a fascinating vision of the future. And it’s one Rynning-Tønnesen will share more fully with attendees of the Fortune Global Sustainability Forum in Yunnan Province, China, in September. If you are interested in joining this invitation-only event, at one of the world’s most scenic venues, apply here.

