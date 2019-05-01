10 Journalists Under Threat for Doing Their Jobs

Each year, dozens of reporters die in an attempt to speak truth to power.

That’s why Fortune last month joined the One Free Press Coalition, an organization of more than a dozen leading news organizations—including the Associated Press, Reuters, Financial Times, Forbes, and Time—who vow to use their collective audience to stand up for journalists under attack for doing their work.

On Wednesday, the coalition published its third list of the 10 most urgent examples of journalists who are or were incarcerated, under threat, or facing injustice for their work. (You can read last month’s list here.) That list follows, and will be revised monthly.

Azory Gwanda, freelance reporter (Tanzania)

The journalist has been missing since November 21, 2017. Before his disappearance, Gwanda was investigating mysterious killings in his community in rural Tanzania. The Tanzanian government has so far failed to launch a credible investigation into his case.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, reporters, Reuters (Myanmar)

The pair were convicted under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years each in prison—even though a policeman testified that they had been entrapped—following their investigation into a security force massacre of Rohingya men and boys in western Rakhine State. The Myanmar Supreme Court recently upheld their convictions.

Miguel Mora and Lucia Pineda Ubau, journalists at 100% Noticias (Nicaragua)

In December, Nicaraguan police raided the television station and arrested director Mora and news director Pineda Ubau. Both are currently held on charges of “inciting hate and violence.”

Miroslava Breach Velducea, correspondent, La Jornada (Mexico)

The late correspondent was murdered in the state of Chihuahua in March 2017 for her reporting on the links between politicians and organized crime. Before her death, she had received several threats for her reporting on corruption and politics.

Claudia Duque, investigative reporter (Colombia)

The veteran reporter endured kidnapping, illegal surveillance, psychological torture, and exile for her work defending human rights. Courts convicted three officers of the Colombian security forces for the torture of Duque and her daughter. Today, all defendants have been released.

Mahmoud Abou Zeid (Shawkan) and Alaa Abdelfattah, photographer and writer (Egypt)

The journalists were released this year after spending more than five years behind bars, yet both must report to a police station each evening—and it’s up to authorities whether they can leave. They have so far spent every night of their “freedom” behind bars.

Aasif Sultan, reporter, Kashmir Narrator (India)

The journalist was arrested on anti-state charges in August 2018 and has been repeatedly interrogated and asked to reveal sources by police. He is experiencing health issues in jail.

Jamal Khashoggi, columnist, Washington Post (Saudi Arabia)

Months after his brutal murder at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul—and despite findings from the CIA that point to the Saudi crown prince’s involvement—there has been no independent United Nations criminal investigation. Calls for the White House to release intelligence reports have gone unheeded, and its deadline to reply to Congress as required under the U.S. Global Magnitsky Act has gone ignored.

Mimi Mefo, reporter (Cameroon)

In November 2018, the independent journalist was arrested on false news and cybercrime charges in connection to her reporting on unrest in the western parts of Cameroon. Mefo was released after four days. Today, she speaks against the harassment of journalists in the country.

Anna Nimiriano, editor of Juba Monitor (South Sudan)

The newspaper editor lives under constant threat as she works to keep her colleagues out of jail for their reporting. She has been ordered by the government to shut down the paper.

