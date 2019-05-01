Oprah Interview, Obama Netflix, #MeToo Proxy Season: Broadsheet May 1

• #MeToo by proxy. There’s a new item on some shareholders’ agendas as firms’ annual meetings take place: concerns related to the ongoing #MeToo movement.

The Financial Times reports that directors at firms like Amazon and Walmart are being asked to more fervently combat sexual harassment.

Amazon, for instance, is facing a campaign urging it to publish statistics related to its disciplinary actions. And Walmart is under pressure from a retail workers group to release a report about how it handles sexual harassment allegations. Other companies are hearing calls for more board oversight and to explain their use of mandatory arbitration in fielding sexual harassment claims.

Firms’ responses to such efforts are uninspiring to say the least, with some simply stating what they’ve already done on such issues or by seemingly waving off the suggestions altogether.

Amazon, for its part, says it “does not tolerate sexual harassment” and has banned retaliation against employees who file legitimate sexual harassment claims. Walmart called the push it faces “unnecessary,” arguing that it prohibits discrimination and harassment; a report on its handling of such claims would “distract” from other strategic initiatives. Property company CBRE responded to demands that it prepare a report on its use of mandatory arbitration by deeming the initiative “costly, ineffective and distracting.” The firm takes the “prevention of sexual harassment in the workplace very seriously;” fulfilling the request would be “unnecessary given the company’s established and ongoing practices.”

Despite the pushback, activists have notched at least one win. CBS, of the recent Les Moonves-#MeToo debacle, settled with campaigners who were demanding more board oversight. Plus, Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential shareholder advisory group, is backing the CBRE measure, meaning some institutional investors could hop onboard.

The whole trend is reminiscent of shareholder pressure that’s bubbled up on the diversity front with investors like BlackRock and Vanguard demanding that companies add more women to their boards. In the case of board diversity, investor pressure can fill the role that legal mandates play in other countries, Paula Loop, head of PwC’s Governance Insights Center told me last year. It’s easy to see the same applying to #MeToo issues like mandatory arbitration where legislation has so far failed. Recall that Congressional Democrats introduced a bill to end some uses of forced arbitration in late February; earlier iterations of the measure were drafted in 2017 but never made it out of committee.