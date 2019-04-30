Trump Suit, Alphabet Stumble, Huawei Backdoor: CEO Daily for April 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Airbnb, Brian Chesky (L) and Actor Ashton Kutcher speak onstage during The Game Plan: Strategies for Entrepreneurs at The Orpheum Theatre during Airbnb Open - Day 3 on November 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Airbnb)

Good morning.

Four years ago, I spent an evening at the now infamous White House Correspondents Dinner seated between Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and Marriott CEO Arne Sorensen. (You can read Fortune’s classic profile of Chesky here, and its latest on Sorenson here.). I am a fan of both: Chesky for building a real business on top of his digital platform; Sorensen for constructing a powerful digital platform around his legacy business. But what struck me that evening was how insistent both were that they didn’t compete in the same market. Both said they could coexist without impinging on each other’s business.

No more. Airbnb announced yesterday it was partnering with a major New York real estate developer, RXR Realty, to convert portions of New York City commercial properties into a “new category of urban lodging”—read: hotels. That comes a little more than a month after buying last-minute-hotel-booking app HotelTonight. Meanwhile, Marriott announced yesterday it was launching a luxury home rental site serving 100 locations around the world, which, of course, will compete with Airbnb. Game on!

We’ve written in this space before about whether legacy businesses can beat digital natives by making smart use of their proprietary data. Marriott is a case in point. Some 50% of its bookings now come from Marriott Bonvoy, the rewards program that unites Marriott, Starwood and Ritz Carlton users. That gives them an embedded customer base that rivals Airbnb users. And Marriott also has been very smart in adding new properties, like the hotels in their Autograph collection or the Ian Schrage Edition hotels that enable them to compete for travelers seeking “unique” experiences.

I won’t predict how this will play out. But it is going to be a fun competition to watch. And at the very least, it should make people think twice before investing in a high-priced Airbnb IPO.

Separately, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg survived a shareholder attempt to strip him of his chairmanship yesterday, and gamely spent 15 minutes answering questions from the press. You can watch the press conference here. One reporter asked if he had considered resigning. His response:

“I think the importance here is we are very focused on safety…My clear intent is to continue to lead on the front of safety and quality and integrity.”

I take that as a no. More news below.