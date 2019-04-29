Fire Rips Through Winnie the Pooh's Real-World Hundred Acre Wood

An overnight fire in East Sussex, England hit the area that author A.A. Milne used as the setting for his Winnie the Pooh stories.

Roughly 35 acres of forest were impacted by the fire, which started at 9:30pm Sunday. It has since been contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities say they do not suspect arson.

The real name of the 100 Acre Wood is Ashdown Forest and it’s located in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, spanning parts of southeastern England, including Kent, Sussex and Surrey. This is the third fire to hit it this year.

Milne used the area as inspiration for the woodland home of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and more.

Pooh is firmly entrenched in the Disney universe, but it wasn’t always so cut and dry. In 2003, the silly old bear was the focus of a fierce fight between the entertainment conglomerate and the widow of the man who acquired the merchandising rights to Pooh when Milne passed away.

The character is also banned in China after opponents accused Chinese president Xi Jinping of looking a lot like Pooh.