Bayer Revolt, Boeing Safety, Avengers Triumph: CEO Daily for April 29, 2019

If you are wondering why the scam at Theranos went on for a decade without any of the departed employees who were aware of the fraud blowing the whistle, there is an easy answer: NDAs. These agreements have become de-rigueur in Silicon Valley, and ever more expansive. They make it hard for ex-employees to finger miscreants engaging in fraud, sexual misconduct, etc.

Legal experts say many judges would likely find these broad agreements unenforceable. But the cost of a court fight is enough to cow most ex-employees into silence. “The agreements have the effect of terrorizing people,” says Widener University law professor Alan Garfield, a longtime critic of NDAs. “Maybe you do have a good public policy claim, but who wants to risk having high-powered lawyers threatening to sue you?”

You can read Jeff John Roberts analysis of the spread of these agreements here. There’s little likelihood companies will reform this runaway practice on their own. Instead, this is one where political leaders should get involved. Numerous laws protect government whistleblowers; perhaps private sector whistleblowers need the same.

