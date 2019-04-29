'Alpha Girls,' Nurx, Mandu Reid: Broadsheet April 29

• The lessons of the ‘Alpha Girls.’ One person’s story might not be enough to explain the history of women in Silicon Valley—but maybe four can.

That’s the approach author Julian Guthrie takes in her new book, Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture and Made the Deals of a Lifetime. Following MJ Elmore, one of the first women to make partner at a venture firm in the U.S.; founding Salesforce investor Magdalena Yesil; venture capitalist Sonja Perkins; and Aspect Ventures co-founder and All Raise founding member Theresia Gouw, Alpha Girls details how these women became among the first to rise to the top of Silicon Valley.

For Fortune, Guthrie writes about five lessons she learned from these four women, from how to keep tabs on male colleagues’ locker room talk to when to choose work over family, as Guthrie writes about Yesil:

When Salesforce went public on June 23, 2004, Magdalena wasn’t there. Her son was sick, so she stayed home. Magdalena would come to regret that she had set aside her own needs the day Salesforce went public. Her son would have been fine without her; someone else could have stepped in. She should have stood next to Salesforce founder Marc Benioff during that historic moment when he rang the bell on the New York Stock Exchange. She should have been there to celebrate the company she had helped build and bring to life. An IPO, like a birth, happens only once.

It’s a fascinating perspective that Guthrie weaves together, ultimately making a case that the obstacles faced by—and the accomplishments of—these four women helped shape the Silicon Valley we know today. The book is already being adapted as a TV series, described as Hidden Figures meets The Social Network.

Read on for more from Alpha Girls, which hits shelves tomorrow.