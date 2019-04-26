Uber IPO, Daimler Slump, Deutsche Bank: CEO Daily for April 26, 2019

Uber Eats couriers are seen on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 20, 2019. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Good morning.

Since it’s Friday, some feedback. Mike Luttig, the general counsel of Boeing, had a strong reaction to my suggestion that Boeing might have a Wells Fargo problem. He writes:

“Your piece this morning, Alan, is spectacularly wrong and grossly misleading. It is a disservice to Boeing, but more importantly, it is a profound disservice to the truth.”

Judge Luttig is an honorable man, and certainly knows far more about the Boeing situation than I do. But as I replied to him, if Boeing has a good story to tell, it isn’t doing a very good job of telling it. In particular, at a time like this, it would be helpful for the public to hear more from the CEO, Dennis Muilenburg. (His main public response to date has been this speech he gave at the George W. Bush Presidential Center Forum on April 11.)

ML also defends Boeing:

“Come on, Alan, if the flying public didn’t trust Boeing they wouldn’t be flying on any Boeing planes.”

Fair point.

Separately, JK took some pleasure in my interview with Marc Andreessen from 2015, when we sparred over whether the winner-take-most dynamics of the tech industry were contributing to inequality:

“I didn’t know you asked (Andreessen) that at that conference. I’m proud that my favorite high-level biz newsletter asked the tough questions. Congrats! And nice job pushing this narrative. It’s so true.”

Bruised and burnished, I’ll retire for the weekend. More news below.