Elizabeth Warren's Plan To Improve Outcomes for Black Mothers

In 1992, Ed DesRosier, an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Nation in northwestern Montana, became one of the first Indigenous people to operate a tour business in a national park. It was a hard-won attempt to tell visitors the story of the land from a Native perspective. Now the Blackfeet want to open their own national park. “Despite once owning half of Glacier and now sharing a border along some of its most breathtaking terrain, the Blackfeet Nation has not yet tapped into the booming national parks tourism economy in any significant way,” says High Country News. But it’s also a conservation play, says Loren BirdRattler, of the Blackfeet Nation’s Agricultural Resource Management Plan. “When you think about how we utilize our ecology to augment our lives and practice traditions of the Blackfeet people, those would not only be preserved,” he said, “but would also underwrite other efforts in cultural preservation.”