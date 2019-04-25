Soros Fund, Jane Castor, UN Resolution: Broadsheet April 25

• ‘The Year of the Lesbian Mayor.’ That’s how Annise Parker, former Houston mayor and current president of the LGBTQ candidate-backing Victory Fund, hopes we’ll look back on 2019. And with the Tuesday election of former Tampa police chief Jane Castor to the city’s top office, it looks like Parker may get her wish.

Castor’s win follows that of Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot and Satya Rhodes-Conway in Madison, Wisconsin earlier this month, bringing the number of gay women to be elected mayor in the 100 biggest U.S. cities to three so far in 2019. (And there could be more to come: Jolie Justus is in a June 18 runoff race in Kansas City, Missouri.)

Their victories bring the total number of out lesbians ever elected to lead one of the 100 biggest U.S. cities from two—Parker and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan—to five, and the number of out LGBTQ people to have ever been elected mayor of a top 100 city from six to nine. Overall, there are now 38 LGBTQ mayors in the U.S.

The trio has also achieved a host of boundary-breaking firsts. Castor is the first openly LGBTQ candidate elected mayor of a major southeastern U.S. city. Lightfoot is Chicago’s first gay mayor and its first black female mayor. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first LGBTQ mayor—and became so after defeating a 22-year incumbent.

Reflecting on Castor’s win, Parker told the media: “While voters chose Jane because of her vision for Tampa, her willingness to be open and honest about her life lent her an authenticity that voters are drawn to not just in Tampa, but across the nation.”