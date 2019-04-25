Million-dollar Models Debut at New York Auto Show

The annual New York International Auto Show tends to forgo futuristic concepts in favor of new models that consumers can find in showrooms within the year.

But as technology once found only in luxury cars goes mainstream – see the newest Ford Escape, Toyota Highlander, and Subaru Outback on display—more luxury nameplates are vying for attention with dueling price tags and limited editions.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography

The 2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition represents the most robust version of the British brand’s Velar midsize utility vehicle. The limited-run model makes 550 horsepower, 45% more than the previous range-topper.

The V8-powered SUV hits 60 mph in 4.3 seconds before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 170 mph.

Range Rover tuned the Velar’s steering, suspension, all-wheel drive system and driving modes for best-in-class performance and added red-painted brake calipers. Inside, the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition gets performance seats, a sportier steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters, and an abundance of carbon-fiber trim.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but Range Rover said it will build the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition for the 2020 model year only.

“This could become a collectible vehicle,” said Massimo Frascella, Land Rover Exterior Design Director.

Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 Ans Bugatti”

The $3.75 million 110th anniversary edition from Bugatti harkens to the Molsheim, France-based company’s first model in 1909, the Type 10. But don’t run to the bank yet – the 20-unit exclusive version of its Chiron Sport hypercar is already sold out.

The seven-figure sports car runs on an unusual W16 engine with four turbochargers to deliver 1,500 horsepower. “This is probably the last full combustion engine for Bugatti,” said Maurizio Parlato, COO of Bugatti Americas.

Enhanced with Steel Blue paintwork, alloy wheels in matte black, and exposed carbon fiber, the two-seater can reach 62 mph in 2.4 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 261 mph. Stitched into the headrests and adorning the body, the tricolors of France showcase Bugatti’s heritage, symbolizing the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity, Parlato said.

Inside, the car comes with a “Sky View” glass roof, a Formula 1-style steering wheel, and a dashboard control panel pared down to the essentials. “There is nothing more than you need,” Parlato said, “and that is the spirit of Bugatti.”

Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche begins its eighth decade with a limited-edition run of its iconic 911 sports car. The German brand is only building 1,948 units of the 2019 911 Porsche Speedster – at $275,000 a pop.

The roadster is intended to bolster Porsche’s image as a sports carmaker as it begins to electrify its lineup. “Going forward, brand will be a lot more important to differentiate yourself from competitors, said Klaus Zellmer, president and chief executive of Porsche Cars North America.

Borrowing a flat-six engine and six-speed manual transmission from Porsche’s track-ready GT3 sports car, the new Speedster achieves 502 horsepower and a top track speed of 192 mph.

The two-seater, open-top lightweight car is expected to reach dealers in late 2019.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Lamborghini’s most popular model (until it’s surpassed by the new Urus SUV later this year) ratchets up its performance and gets a slightly new name. The Huracan Evo (short for evolution) gets a tweaked V10 engine that delivers 640 horsepower, 30 over the previous version. The coupe and the spyder versions run $261,274 and $287,400, respectively.

The sleek coupe can reach a top speed of 202 mph and cruise to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. (The roadster requires 3.1 seconds.) Outfitted with a color touchscreen – a first for the Huracan – and rear-wheel steering with torque vectoring for all four wheels, the Evo showcases Lamborghini’s next-generation vehicle dynamic controls and aerodynamics.

“It’s for people who want to make a statement,” said Federico Foschini, Lamborghini’s global chief commercial officer. “It’s for people who want to show their success.”

Pininfarina Battista

The all-electric Pininfarina Battista hypercar delivers 1,900 horsepower to the tune of $2.5 million. Automobili Pininfarina is only making 50 available in North America, and more than half are already reserved. The Battista won’t be on display at the auto show in New York, but the Italian automaker debuted the car this week at a private event nearby.

The ultimate-performance EV will be the fastest street-legal car ever built by an automaker. Pininfarina says the Battista, conceived as the world’s first luxury electric hyper performance GT, takes less than two seconds to reach 60 mph, surpassing even a Formula 1 race car.

Named after Battista “Pinin” Farina, who founded the company in 1930, the Battista is expected to arrive next year with a 120-kilowatt battery said to deliver 300 miles on a single charge.