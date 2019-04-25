Brainstorm Health: Oscar and Cardiogram, AbbVie Psoriasis Drug, Children's Screen Time

Good afternoon, readers.

The question of how just how much screen time is healthy for children is one any parent in the 21st century must grapple with. For the youngest kids, the World Health Organization (WHO) has a request: Limit it as much as possible.

The global health agency outlines suggestions for children under five, insisting they should “spend less time sitting watching screens”—in large part to combat a sedentary (and not necessarily mentally enriching) lifestyle creep.

“What we really need to do is bring back play for children,” said the WHO’s Dr Juana Willumsen, who specialized in childhood obesity and physical activity, in a statement accompanying the report. “This is about making the shift from sedentary time to playtime, while protecting sleep. “

That’s not to say kids need to be active 24/7. But a general culture of activity can lead to better health outcomes and even improve sleep quality (that second part, especially, is something that adults would also do well to keep in mind, and helps explain why staring at screens before going to bed can lead to a bad night’s rest).

Screens are now definitive part of our culture. But it’s important to note the virtue of moderation when it comes to that warming glow.

Read on for the day’s news.