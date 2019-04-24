GM Board, Theranos Trial, The Markup: Broadsheet April 24

• Women’s ‘precise algorithm.’ It’s worth spending some time with Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s two-year investigation into the toxic culture of Sterling Jewelers Inc., the parent of U.S. strip mall jewelry giants Zales, Jared, and Kay. The New York Times Magazine story pulls together—in dramatic fashion—devastating accusations against the company; that it underpaid women, that its saleswomen faced sexual harassment, and that its ‘good old boys’ club helped maintain a workplace steeped in misogyny.

Sterling says that it is innocent. It denies the claims of gender discrimination in pay and promotions and argues that the lawsuit at the heart of the saga is unrelated to harassment. It says that the accusations are “decades old” and untested by litigation (which is part of the problem to begin with).

Brodesser-Akner writes of alleged incidents that will make you squirm: a manager’s invitations into a hot tub during an off-site, groping, obscene texts. Then there are the accounts of women who say they were passed over for promotions in favor of less qualified men.

But one line of the story sticks out at me: “The thing is, it was a good job.”

Brodesser-Akner reports that many of the women found the work of selling jewelry glamorous, fun, and empowering. They were part of customers’ love stories, and many of them made decent money.

That bit of the narrative can be lost in this #MeToo moment; that women can at once enjoy their jobs while being mistreated or downright abused in them; that parts of their work can provide personal fulfillment even as other aspects deeply offend. The basic fact that women—just like men!—find incredible self-worth in work should go without saying but often does not. And in some instances, the good of a job outweighs the bad, even to the most discerning among us. It’s not a calculation we should have to make, but we do. Remembering that helps us understand why women brush off sexist language or laugh at a crude joke or stay in a hotel room, attempting to move past a boss or colleague’s inappropriate suggestion or gesture. Sure, it could be that they’re caught off-guard, or frozen with fear, or embarrassed beyond words, but it could be that they’re simply doing the math.

It also undercuts the reflexive response to tales of workplace harassment—Why don’t you just quit? Giving up the bad also means giving up the good, and that can ruin not just women’s income but a sense of pride and purpose.

But for the women of Sterling, the scales shifted at a certain point. “There is a precise algorithm that lives in the heart of every woman,” Brodesser-Akner writes, “one that alerts her when the injustice she is experiencing outweighs the joy.”

New York Times