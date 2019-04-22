The Ledger: Binance's Secret Sauce, Fake Satoshi, Waiting on Bakkt

I’ve written about the tech industry for ten years but never can I recall a firm becoming so dominant so fast as Binance. The exchange came out of nowhere in mid-2017 and rapidly gobbled up a huge share of the crypto trading business, while also launching its own currency—Binance Coin—that now has a market cap over $3 billion, and is the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency in the world.

How did Binance pull it off? A big part of its success lies in a feat of regulatory arbitrage, which has seen Binance skip from country to country in order to avoid serious scrutiny from governments. In doing so, Binance further minimized its legal exposure by focusing on crypto-to-crypto trading and avoiding the heavily regulated fiat banking system.

Steering clear of regulators is only one reason for Binance’s success. Another key factor is its launch of a cryptocurrency that’s actually useful. In a shrewd move, the company tied the use of Binance Coin to trading discounts, and also introduced a so-called “burn” program to purchase and destroy batches of the coins at regular intervals—a policy akin to share buybacks. More recently, Binance has made holding the currency a prerequisite to participate in its Launchpad platform, which offers a curated list of crypto projects to investors.

“What’s unique about Binance Coin is it’s so much easier to value than other tokens,” says Jeff Dorman, a former Wall Street trader who is now Chief Investment Officer at crypto investment firm Arca in Los Angeles. The burn program, for example, “means you could use the same discounted cash flow metrics used to value traditional companies,” he adds.

This month, Binance’s ambitions got even bigger as the company plans to nudge companies to move their token operations from Ethereum to Binance’s own blockchain—where they’ll pay fees in, you guessed it, Binance Coin. If CEO Changpeng Zhao can pull this off, Binance will be richer and more formidable than ever.

But one other thing I’ve learned in a decade of covering tech is that market dominance can be transient, and barriers to competition can be an illusion. Overnight success stories can collapse as fast as they rise.

This, then, will be Binance’s next big test: It has market power but will it have staying power? If Zhao’s company is still on top a year from now, we could have the crypto version of Facebook or Google—monopolists protected by powerful network effects—on our hands. More news below.

***

Speaking of giant crypto companies, our inaugural Brainstorm Finance conference will feature a conversation between the CFOs of the two biggest—Binance and Coinbase—who will tell us what it’s like holding the finance reins. Come join us in Montauk, New York on June 19-20.

GOT TIPS?

Send feedback and tips to ledger@fortune.com, find us on Twitter @FortuneLedger or email/DM me directly at the contact info below. Please tell your friends to subscribe.