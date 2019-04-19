Bumble India, Cannes Diversity, Mueller Report: Broadsheet April 19

• From JPM to TRICK. As you may have noticed, powerful women have been on a hell of a roll for the past few weeks. In late March, Emily Weiss’s Glossier and Jennifer Hyman’s Rent the Runway joined the unicorn club, as their startups hit (and, in the case of Glossier, surpassed) the $1 billion valuation threshold. At the same time, the ranks of female Fortune 500 CEOs are swelling. Since March 1, we’ve gotten announcements about Old Navy’s Sonia Syngal, Celanese’s Lori Ryerkerk, and Best Buy’s Corie Barry. Should all go as expected, that could push the latest tally of women leaders in the F500 above the 30 mark.

Then came the news on Wednesday that JPMorgan Chase has named current CFO Marianne Lake to CEO of consumer lending. For years, Lake’s name (along with that of JPM Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes) has appeared in articles speculating about who might eventually succeed Jamie Dimon as CEO. The move will provide her first experience running an operating unit for the bank, which, according to the Financial Times, fills “a crucial gap in her CV.” In other words, it brings Lake one giant step closer to the corner office.

While she is far from a lock for the role, seeing Lake (or another female exec) land the top job at one of the world’s largest banks would be huge. As we reported last week, Dimon and six of the other major bank CEOs—all of whom are also white and male—were recently questioned about diversity by the House Financial Services committee. Asked whether any of them expected that their successor would be a woman, all seven kept their hands glued to the table. (Dimon later backtracked, saying, “What I should have said is that we don’t comment on or speculate on succession plan.”) Hopefully, the next time the House reconvenes the group, that answer—or perhaps the people giving it—will look a bit different.

On the topic of grooming powerful women, I hope you’ll take a moment to read this new Q+A my colleague Michal Lev-Ram conducted with Esther Wojcicki, a renowned educator and mother of one of Silicon Valley’s most impressive trios: Susan (CEO of YouTube), Janet (UCSF professor of pediatrics), and Anne (founder and CEO of 23andMe.)

For those looking to understand the role Wojcicki played in shaping her daughters’ success—as well as that of her students—the matriarch has written a book, How to Raise Successful People: Simple Lessons with Radical Results. The core of the tome, as she explains to Michal, is a concept she calls TRICK: trust, respect, independence, collaboration, and kindness. The TRICK philosophy urges parents and leaders to empower the people in their charge—with dramatic results, Wojcicki tells Michal: “It is really crazy, but when someone believes in you, you’re willing to take more risks and willing to be more creative.”