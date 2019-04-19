Brainstorm Health: Civica Rx Headquarters, Lilly Pfizer Pain Drug, Flu Season

Happy Friday, readers!

Last year, a coalition of major health systems banded together on an ambitious project to create a nonprofit generic drug company. The would-be firm’s driving mission? To combat both rising drug prices and medicine shortages.

Consisting of premier names like Intermountain Healthcare, the Mayo Clinic, HCA Healthcare, and many others, it was eventually dubbed Civica Rx. And now, it has an official headquarters.

Located in Lehi, Utah (and therefore in the same state as the headquarters for Intermountain, whose CEO is one of the collaborative’s originators), Civica had a grand opening ceremony on Friday joined by a who’s who of Utah lawmakers and public leaders.

“Together we celebrate the reason why Civica Rx exists, in purpose and in brick and mortar, and that is to do what is in the best interest of patients by stabilizing the supply of generic medications,” said Martin VanTrieste, Civica Rx CEO, in a statement.

The question going forward will be the exact nature of Civica’s structure. Early indications suggest it will serve as a distributor for its member health systems; but, in the future, original generic drug development could also play a role in the company’s mission.

Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.