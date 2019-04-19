Ancestry.com Apologizes for Slavery-Themed Ad

GLAAD has an excellent media guide that can help anyone learn how to better refer to or communicate about transgender people. The glossary is a gift, but reading through their reference materials is a great way to better understand what it means to be transgender and how to respect the boundaries of people who are living lives that are unfamiliar to many. According to a GLAAD/Harris Interactive poll, only 16% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender, which can lead to some profound misunderstanding. “[W]hen a stereotypical or defamatory image of a transgender person appears in the media, the viewer may assume that all transgender people are actually like that; they have no real-life experience with which to compare it,” they say. Since everyone is a publisher now, we all have a lot to learn.