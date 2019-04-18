Trump Tweets Another 'Game of Thrones' Meme and HBO Isn't Happy

President Donald Trump drew a rebuke from HBO after he invoked another “Game of Thrones” meme following a news conference by Attorney General William Barr on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Trump has previously referenced the hit show in his tweets, including a famous warning that “sanctions are coming” after announcing his plans to increase penalties on Iran. HBO released a statement then saying the network would “prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

For over a year, Trump’s lawyers have warned him that his tweets and public statements could create legal jeopardy for him or prolong the investigation. It was advice Trump didn’t always take. But since the conclusion of Mueller’s probe, the president is even further unshackled.

For its part, HBO reiterated its concerns about use of its trademark — though it didn’t threaten further action.

“Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” the network said Thursday in an email.