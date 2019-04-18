The Mueller Report Is Out. Read It Here

Robert Mueller has been the talk of Washington, D.C.—and the country—for nearly two years. Now it’s his turn to speak.

The redacted version of the special prosecutor’s report has finally been released, letting Donald Trump’s supporters and detractors read for themselves Mueller’s findings, analysis, and reasons for his conclusions on whether the president conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 elections and obstructed justice after taking office.

Attorney General William Barr released the report Tuesday after a news conference to discuss its findings. Democrats loudly objected to that, calling on Barr to cancel the news conference earlier and “let the full report speak for itself.” (Barr has already revealed Mueller found no collusion with Russia, but did not make a conclusion on the topic of obstruction.)

As you can see below, the report has several areas redacted in a variety of colors. Barr said that was meant to explain why certain information could not be shared with the public (or Congress).

The document is close to 400 pages long, reflecting an investigation that issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and nearly 500 search warrants. About 500 witnesses were interviewed. It’s not, however, meant to be a narrative that reconstructs every event in the 2016 campaign.

As you read, expect Trump and other politicians to begin the spin campaigns that will last for weeks, at least. Opponents will likely object to how much was redacted, while Trump’s team is expected to rebut any unfavorable findings detailed in the report.

It’s a long read, but if you’re interested, the complete report is below (so you don’t have to buy a copy on Amazon).