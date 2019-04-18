PSEG Utility CEO on Climate Change: "I Want Us To Be The Number One Solution"

Ralph Izzo wants to be known as a clean energy leader. A scientist by background, he’s been a big believer in climate change throughout his career. As the CEO of PSEG, one of the nation’s largest utilities, he is dedicated to reversing the industry’s bad reputation for emitting harmful gases into the environment.

“That just doesn’t sit well with me,” he says. “I want us to not only not be the number one problem, but I want us to be the number one solution.”

With revenues of nearly $10 billion, the New Jersey-based utility is on the Fortune 500 list of the biggest companies in America. Founded in 1903 as the Public Service Electric and Gas Company, PSEG has had a history of serving the public in its 115-year history. Izzo is carrying on the public service tradition by closing the company’s coal burning plants and investing in solar energy and wind power.

He makes the business case that utilities must focus on saving energy, not just selling it. It’s good for the world, and it’s good for business, he says. And PSEG shareholders and employees agree wholeheartedly with Izzo.

“When I meet with investors, they’re always asking about our ESG scores–environment, social and governance,” Izzo says.”Our employees, in particular some of our newer employees, want to make sure they’re coming to work not only earning a paycheck, but making the world a better place.”

Watch the video above for more from my interview with Izzo.