Brainstorm Health: Greatest Health Care Leaders, McConnell Tobacco Bill, Hight Deductible Health Plans

Today, Fortune released its latest annual list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. And, as usual, a number of prominent names in health care, medicine, and global health cracked the index.

This year’s number one spot went to Bill and Melinda Gates. The philanthropic duo has their fingers in countless do-gooder health and wellbeing projects, running the gamut from its investment in GAVI, the worldwide immunization group, to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. The Gates have deployed a stunning $45.5 billion between 1995 and the end of 2017 for their various causes. Cliff has an in-depth writeup of the pair and their eponymous foundation right over here.

And then there’s some of the names you may not recognize right off the bat. Those include: Doug McMillon and Lisa Woods, the respective CEO and senior director for design benefits at Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, who have created a new Centers for Excellence program to shepherd their workers to top hospitals for certain procedures; Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO Marc Harrison, one of the key figures driving an ambitious new project to create an independent, nonprofit drug maker run by hospitals to battle skyrocketing costs.

But wait—there’s more: Not Impossible Labs chief Mick Ebeling and Unreasonable Group CEO Daniel Epstein, whose unconventional and utterly captivating dinner speech at our recent Fortune Brainstorm Health conference blew the audience away (you really need to read all about it); and, in a repeat appearance, now-former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Scott Gottlieb, whose surprising departure after just two years on the job was met with mournful elegies from patient advocates, drug makers, and lawmakers from across the political spectrum alike. How often do you hear something like that about a high-ranking government official these days?

Go ahead and take a gander at the whole list.

